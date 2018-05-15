New DoubleTree hotel is open in downtown Youngstown - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

New DoubleTree hotel is open in downtown Youngstown

By Sydney Perez, Multi-Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

For the first time in nearly 40 years, there is a new hotel in downtown Youngstown.

A Hilton DoubleTree opened in downtown Youngstown on Tuesday.

The hotel planned for Tuesday to be a soft opening, but it was not all that soft.

The excitement for the new DoubleTree is already showing, with a 50 percent occupancy for Tuesday night.

Representatives stated that the hotel is already full for the rest of the week.

To do its part to help make the opening of the new DoubleTree a success, Youngstown State University is having participants of an upcoming conference stay at the hotel during the three-day conference, Wednesday, May 16th- Friday, May 18th.

Representatives for the university stated that more than 300 technology professionals from Ohio higher education institutions and international solution providers will be in town as YSU hosts the Ohio Higher Education Computing Council Conference for the first time in more than a decade.

Chris Wentz, YSU Information Security Officer of the OHECC Planning Committee, said that many of the participants will be staying at the newly opened downtown Youngstown DoubleTree and have booked the hotel to near capacity for its first opening week.

The 12-story hotel is only two blocks from the YSU campus, has 125 guest rooms and features three meeting spaces on the second floor and the Palladium Ballroom on the top floor.

A standard room starts at $129 a night, and you can upgrade to a two-room suite for $50 more. 

The hotel is located in the historic Stambaugh Building, built in 1907 and once the headquarters of Youngstown Sheet & Tube Co.

Parking is available in a nearby deck and in a parking lot next to the hotel on Commerce Street for $10 a night.

