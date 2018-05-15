Niles school board discusses budget issues after levy failure

The Niles School Board is talking about their budget issues since voters turned down a levy during the primary.

The superintendent said the district is facing a deficit of $1.3 million in 2019 and that's only if voters pass levies this fall.

"We do have renewals on the ballot in November, so that's a concern. We have renewals we need to worry about being passed and renewed," said Superintendent Ann Marie Thigpen.

Board members believe the will need to ask for additional levies at some point in 2019 just to make ends meet and not make cuts.

They hope to communicate to voters the importance of the renewals for the election November.