Lordstown fiscal juggling act

Whether it's buying water from the village or providing tax dollars for schools, big business helps to keep the books balanced in Lordstown.

For a village of less than 4,000, Lordstown is making its share of news of late.

Disappointing news at General Motors, a legal challenge between two multi-million dollar power plants, optimism about 1,000-job warehouse project, it's a lot to juggle.

"Not everybody's happy about the development, but I will say the power plants have actually saved the school. With GM going down to one shift, the village coffers are taking a hit, and hopefully, TJX comes through," said Mayor Arno Hill.



The Commerce Center industrial park has attracted major investments like Metalco and Anderson-Dubose, mainly for access to transportation, the same as TJX for it's proposed distribution warehouse.



"We have rail, we have road access, we have water and sewer, a lot of communities don't have water, we have three water sources," said Hill.



The mayor adds that in most cases, it's the companies seeking them out.

"These are people looking us up or going through the Regional Chamber saying we have some interest, find a site, and we do have some sites," said Hill.



Hill said they don't accept every proposal, and they are open to small business as well.

"We've had some smaller businesses look and as long as we feel they're a good fit for the community they're welcome," said Hill.



The mayor said the uncertainty of GM is a major economic factor.

