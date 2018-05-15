Former Niles mayor being moved from Trumbull County Jail

Former Niles Mayor Ralph Infante has been released from the Trumbull County Jail.

According to records, Ralph Infante was booked out of the jail around 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Court records indicate a warrant was issued Monday to have Infante transferred to the Lorain Correctional Facility where he was ordered to spend a 10-year sentence.

Infante was sentenced late last week, after being convicted by a jury on 22 counts, including charges of tampering with records, gambling, operating a gambling house, theft in office, having unlawful interest in a public contract, falsification and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

His Attorney John Juhasz says they most likely will appeal the sentence.

It's unclear what impact the felony conviction could have if any on Infante's pension.