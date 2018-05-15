Former Niles mayor being moved from Trumbull County Jail - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Former Niles mayor being moved from Trumbull County Jail

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
WARREN, Ohio -

Former Niles Mayor Ralph Infante has been released from the Trumbull County Jail. 

According to records, Ralph Infante was booked out of the jail around 9 a.m. on Tuesday. 

Court records indicate a warrant was issued Monday to have Infante transferred to the Lorain Correctional Facility where he was ordered to spend a 10-year sentence. 

Infante was sentenced late last week, after being convicted by a jury on 22 counts, including charges of tampering with records, gambling, operating a gambling house, theft in office, having unlawful interest in a public contract, falsification and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

His Attorney John Juhasz says they most likely will appeal the sentence.

It's unclear what impact the felony conviction could have if any on Infante's pension.

