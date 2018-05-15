Students honor teacher, learn life lessons in Jackson Milton - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Students honor teacher, learn life lessons in Jackson Milton

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
NORTH JACKSON, Ohio -

Jackson Milton middle and high school students honored their most inspiring teacher and became inspired themselves Tuesday. 

In a contest sponsored by Great Clips, students were able to nominate teachers for an award by writing an essay. 

More than 40 essays were turned in and Ms. Katelyn Amendolara was named the most inspiring teacher. 

She received a check for $500 dollars and a gift basket.

After the presentation, students received a motivational message relating to the "Prom Promise."

A car was parked outside of the high school Tuesday that was damaged. 

It's a reminder for students not to drink and drive or text and drive. 

They heard from speaker Nick Scott, the CEO and President of Wheelchair Bodybuilding. 

In 1998, he was diagnosed as a paraplegic after a car crash, but he turned his tragedy into triumph, becoming a world-class bodybuilder. 

He told the students to lead by example and never give up on their dreams.

"After my accident, everyone gave up on me. They didn't believe. But I rose to the top to be the best pro wheelchair bodybuilder in the world, two-time world powerlifting champion and do professional ballroom dancing from the wheelchair and do special performances for "Dancing with the Stars," Pope Francis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and the list goes on," said Scott.

Scott urged the students not to let life pass them by but rather choose to be the best they can possibly be.
 

