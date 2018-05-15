Fundraisers approved to help keep Bazetta Township Park open

Bazetta Township Park Board Members voted to move forward Tuesday night with fundraisers to try to keep the park open after a levy failed last week.

The future of the park that houses the popular children's playground called "Imagination Station" and ball fields is in jeopardy.

The $0.25 mill levy would have generated about $36,000 a year, enough to cover the expenses of the park.

However, unofficial vote totals put nearly two-thirds of voters against the levy.

Only a handful of people showed up to Tuesday's meeting, along with members of the Lakeview Athletic Club and the Lakeview Optimist Soccer Association.

The organizations offered their assistance to help keep the park open as well.

Officials said they need $6,000 to keep the park open this year and $17,000 every year.

For the past several years, township officials have been trying to pass levies, as well as sponsoring and co-sponsoring fundraisers with the Bazetta Cortland Optimist Club, in order to keep the park operational.

Board members considering placing the levy back on the ballot because they want to clear up misinformation on what it would cost homeowners to keep the park open.

Trustees are scheduled to meet for their next regular meeting on Tuesday, May 22 at 9 a.m.