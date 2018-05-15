U.S. House of Rep. expected to vote on bill that could affect SNAP benefits

The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote this week on an agriculture bill that has some people fearing kids will go hungry.

The bill is expected to require able-bodied people to work a certain number of hours, attend training or get an exemption.

If they don't, their SNAP, or food stamp benefits, will be reduced.

In Mahoning County, it's not expected to affect children since it's the parent who will be punished for not following the rules.

"If indeed the adult did something to violate the rules and regulations or didn't go on that work program," said Bob Bush, Director of ODJFS. "They would be sanctioned, meaning that food stamp allocation would be reduced, but it would only be reduced for the adult, not for the children."

Mahoning County already has a work component and exemptions in place for those eligible to receive SNAP.