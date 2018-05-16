MVCAP sets college "Decision Day" at Choffin Career & Technical - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

MVCAP sets college "Decision Day" at Choffin Career & Technical Center

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

As high school seniors across the Valley are getting ready to step into the next chapter of their lives, the Mahoning Valley College Access Program, in collaboration with Youngstown City Schools, hosted "Decision Day" to showcase the achievements of graduating seniors.

Some of these seniors will be first-generation college students and said their families couldn't be more proud.

"They're so excited because I'm the oldest kid. So it's like, it's the first time, you know. My mom, my dad didn't go to college or anything so it's like the first time that anybody in the family is going to college, really doing it, so yeah, they're really excited," said Youngstown senior Jasmine Williams.

More than 100 seniors were honored with many heading to YSU in the fall. While others prepare to head off to other schools, start technical programs or begin their careers in the military. 

MVCAP's mission is to increase the number of students in the Valley who go on to college or other post-secondary training programs after graduating high school.

MVCAP works throughout the year to guide students through the college-going process to provide needed support and believes it is important to recognize the achievements of students.

Its representatives hope Tuesday's event will inspire the schools' 11th graders who will be seniors next year.

MVCAP conducted a similar event earlier this month for students in Warren City Schools.       

