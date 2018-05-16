Couple life-flighted after Mercer County motorcycle crash

State Police in Mercer County say a Mercer man was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash along Route 19 in East Lackawannock Township.

Investigators say 39-year-old Gary Anderson was driving a motorcycle that crashed along the 600 block of Perry Highway just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say Anderson and a passenger, 32-year-old Charlene Janke of Slippery Rock were thrown from the Harley Davidson when it crashed.

Both victims were flown to St. Elizabeth Hospital by medical helicopter.

According to police, Janke's injuries were not life-threatening.

Police did not have updated information on the victim's conditions as of 8 a.m. Wednesday.