Crash kills 2 after suspected Ohio carjacking

MOUNT STERLING, Ohio (AP) - Ohio authorities say a vehicle taken in a suspected carjacking crashed, and both occupants were killed.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office in central Ohio says it received a call Monday night from a man who reported he'd been robbed of his SUV in Mount Sterling.

A deputy sheriff passed the speeding SUV a short time later and unsuccessfully tried to turn around and pursue it. The SUV was found less than two minutes later having crashed into a utility pole and a tree.

The bodies of a man and a woman were found outside the vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver has been identified as 20-year-old Chuck Tackett II, of Washington Court House, and his passenger as 32-year-old Dominique Sims, of New Holland.

