Driver accused of assaulting Boardman neighbor helping injured dog

Boardman Police have charged a township man accused of throwing rocks at neighbors who were trying to help an injured dog.

Officers arrested 22-year-old Shane Vannest on Tuesday, charging him with assault.

Neighbors living along Woodview Avenue tell police that Vannest was driving a VW Jetta that drove through several yards and threw rocks at them as they were trying to direct traffic away from a dog that had been struck by a truck last Wednesday.

Witnesses say the Jetta drove off the roadway coming close to neighbors before stopping.

The driver got out of the car and began to shout profanities, according to a police report.

The car drove off, only to return. This time neighbors say the driver hurled a softball sized rock at a couple along the roadside, causing one of the residents to jump out of the way.

A man who tried to chase the vehicle on foot in order to get a license plate number tells police the car made a u-turn and drove close to him, throwing another softball sized-rock at him.

The car drove away, but not before someone was able to snap a picture with a cell phone.

Fearing the car would return sometime, neighbors reported the incident to police.

Vannest, who is free on bond, is scheduled to answer the charge in court Thursday evening.