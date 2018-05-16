Man sentenced for dealing drugs near Youngstown school

A Youngstown man has been sentenced to four years in federal prison after selling heroin and crack cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school.

Anthony A. Scrutchen, Jr., 31, sold the drugs near the Youngstown Academy of Excellence, a public elementary school on at least eight occasions in 2016 and 2017 according to the Department of Justice.

Federal investigators say Scrutchen also sold narcotics from a home on South Jackson Street in Youngstown.

Scrutchen was convicted on nine counts.

When he completes his sentence, Scrutchen will be placed on probation for six years.