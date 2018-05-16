Hubbard High School wins $1,000 for anti-drug PSA

An anti-drug public service announcement produced, shot and edited by Hubbard High School's TV Production and Broadcasting class was chosen by Trumbull-Ashtabula Group (TAG) Law Enforcement Task Force as the 1st place winner in the agency's public service announcement contest for Trumbull County.

Representatives stated that on Wednesday, TAG presented the Production and Broadcasting class with a $1,000 check for winning the contest.

In order to complete the PSA, the class had to create a concept, build a storyboard, cast acting parts, obtain proper releases, arrange music and much more, said a spokesperson for the school.

Representatives said that the students also collaborated with C & C Towing and Hubbard Police for the PSA.

A spokesperson for Hubbard High School said that the students in Megan Schellhorn's TV Production and Broadcasting class, who worked on the project, include; Lauryn Laney, Megan Learn, Kayla Chmelik, Cassie Herberger, Hannah Johns, Kyleigh Johnson, KyLeigh Finamore, Samantha May and Kaitlyn McCarthy.