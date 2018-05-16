Shepherd of the Valley helps to properly retire American flags

Representatives for Shepherd of the Valley said that during the month of May they will be taking in worn-out American flags that need to be retired.

Shepherd of the Valley said that they want to change the fact that most flags are not retired and burned with the ceremony that they deserve.

According to a spokesperson for Shepherd of the Valley, American flags can be dropped off at any of the Shepherd of the Valley communities, between 8:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. daily throughout the month of May.

Drop-off hours for the corporate offices are between 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

A list of addresses and telephone numbers, for all of the Shepherd of the Valley locations, are listed below.

Boardman: 7148 West Blvd, Boardman; 330-726-9061 Howland: 4100 North River Road, NE, Warren; 330-856-9232 Niles: 1500 McKinley Ave., Niles, 330-544-0771 Poland: 301 W. Western Reserve Road, Poland; 330-726-7110 Corporate Office/At Home With Shepherd: 5525 Silica Road, Austintown; 330-530- 4038

Flags will be delivered to a local veteran's group for proper disposal. For more information, contact the nearest Shepherd of the Valley community at the above numbers.