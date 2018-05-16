Canfield police will hold memorial for K9 Thor

The Canfield Police Department is holding a memorial service on Saturday, May 26th, at 11:00 a.m., at Fair Park in Canfield for K9 Thor, who passed away in March of this year.

According to representatives, K9 Thor bravely served alongside Officer Chad DeBarr of the Canfield Police Department for seven years.

Canfield police said that Thor played a big role in keeping Canfield and the Mahoning Valley safe, and was once given special recognition for his help in finding a runaway child.

"I will always cherish your unwavering love and devotion," DeBarr has said of his partner, Thor.

Fair Park, the site of the memorial, is located at 330 Oak Street, Canfield OH 44406.