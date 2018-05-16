Youngstown man arrested for possession of drugs

A 29-year-old Youngstown man, Randall Hover, was arrested on Tuesday for possession of drugs.

A representative for the Youngstown Vice Unit said that they, along with the officers from the Youngstown Police Department, executed a search warrant at 120 South Lakeview after it was issued and signed by Judge Kobly, of the Youngstown Municipal Court.

An officer on the scene said that, upon arrival, they encountered a male, later identified as Hover, sitting in a car in the driveway of the residence.

When they approached the door and yelled, "search warrant", police said no one answered, so the door was forced open.

Officers said that they then completed a search of the residence and Hover's person.

According to authorities, the following items were found and obtained in the residence; one bag of heroin, 30 tramadol tablets, one bag of crack cocaine and one heroin metal press with residue on it.

The following items were then found on Mr. Hover's person; 107 tramadol tablets and 13 baggies of crack cocaine.

Police said that due to the narcotics located on Mr. Hover's person, Mr. Hover being in the driveway of the residence, the drugs found inside of the home and Mr. Hover matching the description of the individual in the search warrant, he was placed under arrest for the following charges; possession of drugs (heroin), possession of drug (crack cocaine), possession of drug (Schedule IV), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to police, after his arrest, Mr. Hover was transported to the Mahoning County Sheriff's office free of injury and in good health.

He was expected to appear in court at the Youngstown Municipal Court today.