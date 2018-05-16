Annual Youngstown Police Awards Ceremony features fifty two awar - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Annual Youngstown Police Awards Ceremony features fifty two awards

By Glenn Stevens, Reporter
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Outstanding work by members of the Youngstown Police Department was recognized at the departments annual awards ceremony on Wednesday.

For the first time in more than five years the ceremony included the award for Valor, the departments highest award.  Patrolmen Brandon Caraway and Timothy Edwards were honored for their actions on the morning of January 27, 1918.  In a running gun battle the officers wounded and apprehended a dangerous felon.

"These officers, without really any warning were basically ambushed by this individual and for their quick response and ability to defend themselves plus apprehend this fellow deserves this recognition," Police Chief Robin Lees said.

The Valor award recognizes an act of unusual bravery and valor characterized by maximum risk which results in either the saving of a life or the apprehension of a dangerous criminal.  Chief Lees says both applied in the actions by Caraway and Edwards.

A total of fifty two awards were given out at the ceremony, including thirteen life saving awards, the most in recent years. 

