H.S. baseball and softball tournament scores (5/15/18)

Baseball Tournament

Lakeview Gilmour Academy PPD to Wednesday

Niles 4 Poland 3

Canfield 4 Mooney 3

Softball Tournament

LaBrae 8 Wickliffe 1

Champion 10 Kirtland 0

Springfield Waterloo PPD to Wednesday

East Canton 11 Western Reserve 3

Columbiana 10 Canton Central Catholic 0

Mathews McDonald PPD to Wednesday

Bristol Brookfield PPD to Wednesday

