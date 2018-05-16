Mercy Health wants to help the Valley "Stop the Bleed"

Mercy Health- Youngstown's trauma program is taking part in the national campaign "Stop the Bleed" by training local school districts and the public on how to assist in stopping bleeding until paramedics arrive.

According to Mercy Health representatives, the Stop the Bleed program was started by the American College of Surgeons and the National Security Council under advice from the Obama administration.

The purpose was to emphasize the dangers of traumatic injury and the effects that bleeding can have on recovery.

The Stop Bleed Initiative stated that uncontrolled bleeding is the number one cause of preventable death from trauma.

Amanda Lencyk, the Trauma Coordinator for Mercy Health- Youngstown, said, "Everyday people able to apply pressure and help mitigate bleeding, will justly save lives. "Stop the Bleed is a response to many unforeseen and tragic events throughout the country and world."

"So often in times of mass injury or trauma, the loss of blood truly determines the outcome and recovery. Having everyday people trained to jump in when they see a need, is incredibly impactful and meaningful to our community," Lencyk continued.

Lencyk added that the program follows the ABC's of bleeding, which includes: A –ALERT: call 911, B –Bleeding: find the bleeding injury, and C –Compress: apply pressure to help decrease the flow of blood.

Representatives for Mercy Health- Youngstown said that the program has, and will, also have a large impact on the school districts in our Valley. The program provides training for teachers, aides and office staff on how to "stop the bleed."

"Having our children be surrounded by people that can help when an unforeseen playground fall happens, or even something more serious, is an added peace of mind for parents. They know their children are surrounded by people who can help," Lencyk said.

"This program is no cost to the district or the public and therefore, our hope at Mercy is that every district in our reach embraces this opportunity," she added.

School districts that utilize the Stop the Bleed training receive an official Stop the Bleed Kit that is located by AED's within the buildings through a grant provided by the Mercy Health Foundation –Mahoning Valley.

In addition to public and school training, a third component of the Stop the Bleed program is known as Train the Trainer.

Through this program, medical professionals are educated on becoming trainers themselves by following the ABC's of blood control.

Mercy Health has currently trained more than 100 NEOMED and LECOM students who are taking this initiative to communities across the nation and world.

For more information on training classes or how to schedule your group session, please call Amanda Lencyk at 330.480.2496.