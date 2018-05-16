Mercy Health wants to help the Valley "Stop the Bleed" - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Mercy Health wants to help the Valley "Stop the Bleed"

Posted: Updated:
By Sydney Perez, Multi-Media Producer
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Mercy Health- Youngstown's trauma program is taking part in the national campaign "Stop the Bleed" by training local school districts and the public on how to assist in stopping bleeding until paramedics arrive.

According to Mercy Health representatives, the Stop the Bleed program was started by the American College of Surgeons and the National Security Council under advice from the Obama administration. 

The purpose was to emphasize the dangers of traumatic injury and the effects that bleeding can have on recovery. 

The Stop Bleed Initiative stated that uncontrolled bleeding is the number one cause of preventable death from trauma.

Amanda Lencyk, the Trauma Coordinator for Mercy Health- Youngstown, said, "Everyday people able to apply pressure and help mitigate bleeding, will justly save lives. "Stop the Bleed is a response to many unforeseen and tragic events throughout the country and world." 

"So often in times of mass injury or trauma, the loss of blood truly determines the outcome and recovery. Having everyday people trained to jump in when they see a need, is incredibly impactful and meaningful to our community," Lencyk continued.

Lencyk added that the program follows the ABC's of bleeding, which includes: A –ALERT: call 911, B –Bleeding: find the bleeding injury, and C –Compress: apply pressure to help decrease the flow of blood.

Representatives for Mercy Health- Youngstown said that the program has, and will, also have a large impact on the school districts in our Valley. The program provides training for teachers, aides and office staff on how to "stop the bleed." 

"Having our children be surrounded by people that can help when an unforeseen playground fall happens, or even something more serious, is an added peace of mind for parents. They know their children are surrounded by people who can help," Lencyk said.

"This program is no cost to the district or the public and therefore, our hope at Mercy is that every district in our reach embraces this opportunity," she added. 

School districts that utilize the Stop the Bleed training receive an official Stop the Bleed Kit that is located by AED's within the buildings through a grant provided by the Mercy Health Foundation –Mahoning Valley. 

In addition to public and school training, a third component of the Stop the Bleed program is known as Train the Trainer. 

Through this program, medical professionals are educated on becoming trainers themselves by following the ABC's of blood control. 

Mercy Health has currently trained more than 100 NEOMED and LECOM students who are taking this initiative to communities across the nation and world.

For more information on training classes or how to schedule your group session, please call Amanda Lencyk at 330.480.2496.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Hawaii volcano eruption costs tourism industry millions

    Hawaii volcano eruption costs tourism industry millions

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 1:53 PM EDT2018-05-16 17:53:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...
    A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's...More >>
    A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's summit.More >>

  • AT&T chief lobbyist out after hiring of Trump attorney Cohen

    AT&T chief lobbyist out after hiring of Trump attorney Cohen

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 10:33 AM EDT2018-05-15 14:33:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). FILE - In this March 22, 2018 file photo, AT&amp;T CEO Randall Stephenson leaves the federal courthouse in Washington. Stephenson says the company made a “big mistake” in hiring President Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Co...(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). FILE - In this March 22, 2018 file photo, AT&amp;T CEO Randall Stephenson leaves the federal courthouse in Washington. Stephenson says the company made a “big mistake” in hiring President Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Co...
    The chief lobbyist for AT&T is leaving the company after hiring of President Donald Trump's attorney Michael Cohen as a political consultant.More >>
    The chief lobbyist for AT&T is leaving the company after hiring of President Donald Trump's attorney Michael Cohen as a political consultant.More >>

  • Markle seeks respect for dad after report he'll skip wedding

    Markle seeks respect for dad after report he'll skip wedding

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 7:04 AM EDT2018-05-15 11:04:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Flags fly in front of the castle in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Satu...(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Flags fly in front of the castle in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Satu...
    Kensington Palace says Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are requesting "understanding and respect" for Markle's father after a celebrity news site reported he would not be coming to the royal wedding to...More >>
    Kensington Palace says Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are requesting "understanding and respect" for Markle's father after a celebrity news site reported he would not be coming to the royal wedding to walk his daughter down the aisle.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms