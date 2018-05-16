Downtown Youngstown hotel now open - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Downtown Youngstown hotel now open

By Matt Stone, Reporter
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

For the first time in more than 4 decades a luxury hotel is now operating in downtown Youngstown.

A standard room at the DoubleTree starts at $129 dollars a night, and you can upgrade to a two room suite for $50 dollars more. 

Parking is available in a deck and open ground level next to the building on commerce street along for $10 dollars a night.

The hotel will cater to wedding parties too. A reception space starts at $1200 and can be catered with food and beverage at a starting cost of $3600. 

The restaurant inside the hotel catering those weddings is Bistro 1907. Bistro 1907 is named after the date the Stambaugh building was built. This fine dining restaurant will have breakfast lunch and dinner and feature American food made from scratch. The restaurant is on the gound floor and one more floor up is the lobby of the new DoubleTree. 

"It was an exciting process in seeing it turn into what it was into what it is today. It's unbelievable," said Architect, Annissa Neider.

Investors put in $30 million dollars into the old Stambaugh building. It has 125 rooms, 18 of which are suites.  All rooms feature some pretty stunning views of the downtown.

"Every room has a 50" flat screen TV. Every room has a mini fridge. All suites have a microwave. Every room has an in room safe in the closet," said Direcor of Sales, Amy Liakaris.

They've tried to match the decor of the look and feel of the old Stambaugh building. They had a professional photographer come in and take pictures of the old things they found in the building like the old rotary phones or objects they found in the rooms like an  old typewriter.

Youngstown officials say the hotel is more than just a job creator.

"We as a city are just excited to see a resurgence in downtown and this is just the beginning. We truly believe the best is yet to come," said Youngstown Director of events and special projects, Terrill Vidale.

First night guests are impressed with what they see here.

"It's fantastic!" said Doug Parsley of Portsmouth, OH. "I had no idea we were the first guests in this building. It's excellent. I'd come back in a heartbeat."

