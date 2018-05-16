Black Bear sightings in Howland and Niles - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Black Bear sightings in Howland and Niles

By Sydney Perez, Multi-Media Producer
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
NILES, Ohio -

Less than one day after a black bear was spotted roaming Howland Township, police found a bear wandering through downtown Niles.

Niles Police Dispatch tells 21 News that they received calls of a black bear sighted along Route 422 early Thursday.

Then around 4:15 a.m., someone reported seeing a bear near the Family Video store on the 200 block of North Main Street.

An officer responding to the call spotted the animal behind Kitty's Drive-thru next to Family Video.

According to dispatch, the bear ran into a nearby wooded area.

It is not known if it is the same bear seen in Howland along North River Road, in Howland, Wednesday afternoon.

Reports stated that someone called Howland Police just after 1:00 p.m. to report that they had seen a large black bear between the recycling center and drop zone area.

The caller said that the bear looked to weigh about 350 lbs. and was trying to cross the roadway.

Only five minutes later, another call came in reporting seeing the same black bear.

A viewer snapped a picture of the bear in Howland and emailed it to 21 News.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources lists the following information on their website, as far as what to do in the case of a black bear sighting:

Black bears are usually fearful of people, therefore bear attacks are a rare occurrence. Bears do not attack or kill children or pets as long as the bear is given its space and not cornered. The first thing to do when you see a bear is REMAIN CALM. Generally, black bears are non-aggressive and prefer to flee from the area as soon as they are aware of your presence. If you encounter a bear, and it is not aware of your presence, simply back away from the area slowly. If the bear is aware of your presence and it does not leave the area, avoid direct eye contact with the animal, give the bear an easy escape route and again, simply back slowly away from the area. Always avoid running or climbing trees, which may provoke a chase. An easy way to remember this is to be AWARE:
 

Act calm and do not run. 

Warn the bear that you are near; talk in a firm, calm voice. 

Allow space between you and the bear. Step aside and back slowly away. 

Do not make the bear feel trapped or threatened. 

Raise your hands above your head to appear larger if the bear approaches. Clap your hands or shout to scare the bear away. 

Exit the area. 

For more information on this topic please visit http://wildlife.ohiodnr.gov/species-and-habitats/nuisance-wildlife/black-bears-in-ohio. 

