Trumbull County Jail mistakenly releases wrong inmate

Trumbull County Jail mistakenly released the wrong inmate on Tuesday night.

Authorities say Jose Morales Jr. was released by mistake, due to him having the same last name as a prisoner set for release in the system.

Chief Deputy Joe Dragovich says there was a "failure in the process".

After realizing their mistake, Deputies at the Jail contacted Morales, who was peacefully taken into custody at his home.

Deputies also say the prisoner who was set to be released in the system, actually had a hold and should not have been released anyway.