Lakeview Midde School students walk the halls for the last time

Lakeview Middle School students walked the halls for the last time Wednesday afternoon.

The current middle school building will be demolished to make room for the new school that has been under construction for over a year.

Crews plan to tear down the old building by the end of May.

Wednesday morning, students and staff tried to cherish every moment at a place that holds memories for many.

"I went to school in this building, I taught in this building, now the principal of this building so the memories with students and with teachers, that would be what I would miss the most. So, it's a bittersweet day as we're knocking down this building in a few weeks, but going into a beautiful new space," says Principal Ashley Handrych.

The new 130,000-square-foot building will house over 1,000 students from Pre-school to eighth grade.

The new building is scheduled to be complete by September.

Tours are scheduled for the month of August.