Youngstown Police: Drug raid leads to duffel bag full of weed, pills, and money

By Natalie Hoelzel
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown Police found a duffel bag full of weed, pills, and money while executing a search warrant Tuesday evening.

According to the report, when Youngstown Police arrived at the house on Cleveland Street, a vehicle pulled away from the residence and ran a stop sign. 

Police say they pulled the vehicle over and could smell a strong odor of raw marijuana. Officers asked the driver, later identified as 22-year-old Robert Moore, if there were any drugs inside the vehicle. 

Moore told police he had some weed in the center console. Police say they also seized a pill bottle of Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills and one alprazolam pill from the vehicle.

Police say a search of Moore turned up a baggie of marijuana and more than 1,000 dollars. Moore and the two passengers in the vehicle were taken into custody.

Youngstown Police continued the search warrant at the house on Cleveland Street.

The search of the residence turned up a duffel bag with five large bags of marijuana inside, nine separate bags of marijuana, three digital scales, pills, and a security camera.

Officers say 28-year-old Amanda Cotton was inside the house and was taken into custody after they found mail addressed to her.

Youngstown Police later found out Cotton had a warrant out for her arrest. 

Cotton is facing charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Moore is facing charges of possession of drugs and possession of marijuana.

Police have not identified the other two passengers involved in the drug raid.

