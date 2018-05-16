Warren cyclists ride for a special cause

There was a very special meaning behind an 8-mile bike ride in Warren on Wednesday night.

It's called the Ride of Silence.

About 30 cyclists took part in the event to remember and honor those who have been killed or struck while bike riding.

The organizer of the event says they just want drivers to be aware of who's around them.

"A few seconds of your time to slow down, pull out, give us the three feet that are required by law now in Ohio. When you pass somebody, it could be saving somebody's life," says Jay Wonders, event organzier.

Wonders says the event started in Texas about 15 years ago, and has spread worldwide.