Youngstown Police say woman critical after 'lover's quarrel'

Youngstown police believe a lover's quarrel led to an assault that has a 31-year-old woman in critical condition and her boyfriend in jail.

Nurses at St. Elizabeth Hospital told officers that Erica Kozar was in critical condition Wednesday evening.

According to a police report, officers don't know what type of weapon was used to allegedly assault Kozar sometime after Tuesday morning, possibly at her boyfriend's apartment on the 100 block of East Midlothian Boulevard.

After questioning the boyfriend, 53-year-old Troy Emmert, police booked him into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of felonious assault.

The report did not disclose more information about the victim's injury.

There was no update on Kozar's condition as of Thursday morning.