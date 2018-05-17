Troopers find trunk full of pot on Ohio Turnpike

A car pulled over for speeding on the Ohio Turnpike was carrying a trunk full of pot, according to State Troopers.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the driver of a Chevy Impala pulled over in Summit County last week admitted having marijuana in the car.

The trooper took a look in the car's trunk and found ten pounds of pot, worth an estimated $23,350 on the street.

The driver, Troy G. Brown, 46, of Howell, Mich., was charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana.