Former Niles Mayor begins prison sentence

The man who occupied the Niles Mayor's Office for 34 years is getting used to new surroundings that a judge has declared will be his home for the next ten years.

According to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction website, former Niles Mayor Ralph Infante was booked into the Lorain Correctional Institution on Tuesday, where he is scheduled to be held until May 1, 2028.

Infante was given the ten-year prison term last week, after being convicted by a jury on 22 counts, including charges of tampering with records, gambling, operating a gambling house, theft in office, having unlawful interest in a public contract, falsification and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

The state website includes information about Infante's conviction and is accompanied by the latest booking photo.

His Attorney John Juhasz says they most likely will appeal the sentence.