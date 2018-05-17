Canfield doctor charged with public indecency - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Canfield doctor charged with public indecency

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
A Canfield medical doctor has been arrested on two counts of public indecency.

Dr. Robert J. Brocker Jr., 64, was booked into the Mahoning County jail late Thursday morning.

Charges were filed Wednesday accusing Dr. Brocker of exposing himself to a teenage girl on April 18 following an investigation by the Youngstown Police Family Service Investigation Unit.

City Prosecutor Jeff Limbian tells 21 News that Brocker allegedly attempted to "groom" a 15-year-old girl by showing up at her bus stop for several weeks and paying her compliments.

Investigators say he eventually lifted up his shirt, exposing his genitalia to the teen.

Brocker will be arraigned in Youngstown Municipal Court on Friday.

Both counts are misdemeanors and could face 90 days in jail on each count if convicted.

A spokesperson for the State Medical Board tells 21 News that a conviction in such a case could result in discipline ranging from probation and fine to revocation of a medical license.

Brocker's medical license was issued in 1985 according to the State Medical Board.

A spokesperson for Mercy Health told 21 News "Dr. Robert Brocker, Jr. is not an employee of Mercy Health Youngstown but is affiliated with two of our regional hospitals and has been removed from our Call lists."

