Warren PD: Toddler removed from 'deplorable' home covered in fec - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren PD: Toddler removed from 'deplorable' home covered in feces, bug infestation

Posted: Updated:
By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
Connect
WARREN, Ohio -

A Warren man is facing criminal charges of obstructing justice after allegedly trying to stop officers from taking a toddler from a home that officers described as deplorable. 

According to court records, 61-year-old Raymond Browning is facing criminal charges of obstructing official business and resisting arrest. 

Police say they went to a home on Hamilton Street SW, in Warren, to help Trumbull County Children Services with an investigation involving alleged "child abuse and deplorable conditions".

Officers say when they arrived at the home they could hear several dogs barking. 

A report says that an official from CSB talked to Browning, who said that only his wife was inside. 

Investigators say Browning told officers that the child was at the hospital with its mother. However, police say they contacted the hospital who said the child was not there. 

Browning allegedly continued to tell police that the child was not there, even after police informed him that if he was lying he could face charges. 

Police say they could hear someone inside the home calling for Browning. When he opened the door, officers say they saw a child about two-years-old in the arms of a woman. 

A report says the woman began to yell at officers "You aren't going to take her". 

At that point, investigators say Browning appeared to be reaching for something, leading to a struggle between him and the officers. 

During the course of the struggle, officials say Browning was wrestled to the ground and handcuffed.  

Browning reportedly told officers that his hip and shoulder hurt, at which point an ambulance was called to the scene. 

During the course of the tussle, officers say the door to the home was closed and locked from the inside. 

A report says an officer kicked in the door. After negotiating with a woman, and speaking to the child's mother over the phone, police say the toddler was handed over to Children Services workers. 

The report says that once the mother arrived during the course of the investigation police and children services workers walked through the home. 

Investigators say once the front door was opened all the way a "strong odor" came from inside the home. 

Police say they found dog feces all over the living room floor and a dog in a crate covered in urine and feces. Officials allege that there also appeared to be garbage scattered throughout the living room. 

A report alleges that the scene was similar throughout the rest of the home as well as bug infestations in the bedrooms. 

Officers finished the report by writing "The conditions within the home were not fit for a child let alone anyone to live in." 

Browning has been ordered to have no contact with the child unless allowed by Children Services workers. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges. 

Police have not yet said whether any other individuals will be charged in the case. The matter is still under investigation by Children Services. 

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Hawaii volcano eruption costs tourism industry millions

    Hawaii volcano eruption costs tourism industry millions

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 1:53 PM EDT2018-05-16 17:53:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...
    A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's...More >>
    A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's summit.More >>

  • AT&T chief lobbyist out after hiring of Trump attorney Cohen

    AT&T chief lobbyist out after hiring of Trump attorney Cohen

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 10:33 AM EDT2018-05-15 14:33:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). FILE - In this March 22, 2018 file photo, AT&amp;T CEO Randall Stephenson leaves the federal courthouse in Washington. Stephenson says the company made a “big mistake” in hiring President Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Co...(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). FILE - In this March 22, 2018 file photo, AT&amp;T CEO Randall Stephenson leaves the federal courthouse in Washington. Stephenson says the company made a “big mistake” in hiring President Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Co...
    The chief lobbyist for AT&T is leaving the company after hiring of President Donald Trump's attorney Michael Cohen as a political consultant.More >>
    The chief lobbyist for AT&T is leaving the company after hiring of President Donald Trump's attorney Michael Cohen as a political consultant.More >>

  • Markle seeks respect for dad after report he'll skip wedding

    Markle seeks respect for dad after report he'll skip wedding

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 7:04 AM EDT2018-05-15 11:04:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Flags fly in front of the castle in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Satu...(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Flags fly in front of the castle in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Satu...
    Kensington Palace says Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are requesting "understanding and respect" for Markle's father after a celebrity news site reported he would not be coming to the royal wedding to...More >>
    Kensington Palace says Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are requesting "understanding and respect" for Markle's father after a celebrity news site reported he would not be coming to the royal wedding to walk his daughter down the aisle.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms