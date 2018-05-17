Warren PD: Toddler removed from 'deplorable' home covered in feces, bug infestation

A Warren man is facing criminal charges of obstructing justice after allegedly trying to stop officers from taking a toddler from a home that officers described as deplorable.

According to court records, 61-year-old Raymond Browning is facing criminal charges of obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

Police say they went to a home on Hamilton Street SW, in Warren, to help Trumbull County Children Services with an investigation involving alleged "child abuse and deplorable conditions".

Officers say when they arrived at the home they could hear several dogs barking.

A report says that an official from CSB talked to Browning, who said that only his wife was inside.

Investigators say Browning told officers that the child was at the hospital with its mother. However, police say they contacted the hospital who said the child was not there.

Browning allegedly continued to tell police that the child was not there, even after police informed him that if he was lying he could face charges.

Police say they could hear someone inside the home calling for Browning. When he opened the door, officers say they saw a child about two-years-old in the arms of a woman.

A report says the woman began to yell at officers "You aren't going to take her".

At that point, investigators say Browning appeared to be reaching for something, leading to a struggle between him and the officers.

During the course of the struggle, officials say Browning was wrestled to the ground and handcuffed.

Browning reportedly told officers that his hip and shoulder hurt, at which point an ambulance was called to the scene.

During the course of the tussle, officers say the door to the home was closed and locked from the inside.

A report says an officer kicked in the door. After negotiating with a woman, and speaking to the child's mother over the phone, police say the toddler was handed over to Children Services workers.

The report says that once the mother arrived during the course of the investigation police and children services workers walked through the home.

Investigators say once the front door was opened all the way a "strong odor" came from inside the home.

Police say they found dog feces all over the living room floor and a dog in a crate covered in urine and feces. Officials allege that there also appeared to be garbage scattered throughout the living room.

A report alleges that the scene was similar throughout the rest of the home as well as bug infestations in the bedrooms.

Officers finished the report by writing "The conditions within the home were not fit for a child let alone anyone to live in."

Browning has been ordered to have no contact with the child unless allowed by Children Services workers. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Police have not yet said whether any other individuals will be charged in the case. The matter is still under investigation by Children Services.