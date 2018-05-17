New Castle cop fired after viral video surfaces of arrest - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

New Castle cop fired after viral video surfaces of arrest

Posted: Updated:
By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
Connect
NEW CASTLE, Pa. -

The officer at the center of an investigation into police force has been terminated from his position with the department. 

According to a release, the New Castle City Police Department conducted an investigation into an incident in which Officer Ronald Williams was accused of using unnecessary force while responding to a domestic disturbance. 

An investigation found that Officer Williams' actions were not "within department policies and procedures." 

Late last month, the New Castle Police Department issued a release letting people know they were aware of a video on social media depicting the use of force by New Castle Police Officer Ronald Williams.

Just 24 hours later the video had been viewed more than 3 million times and was shared on Facebook over 85,000 times. 

According to police, NCPD officers were sent to a residence for a domestic disturbance involving a forty-nine-year-old Perry Lawry, who had allegedly assaulted a juvenile male.

According to a criminal complaint, Officer Williams walked into the home to find Lawry and another officer wrestling on the floor. 

Ofcr. Williams' account in the criminal complaint says that the other officer advised that Lawry had attempted to run toward the kitchen and grab a knife

At that point, Officer Williams said he attempted to tase Lawry three times, but it made no impact. 

The criminal complaint alleges that Lawry continued to crawl toward the kitchen, at which point, Officer Williams said: "I did grab the male by the back of his shoulders and gave him three thrusts shoving his chest and head into the floor until he stopped resisting". 

The video which went viral on social media appears to show that altercation between Officer Williams and Lawry. 

The criminal complaint says that EMT was called to check Lawry over for a "laceration to his forehead caused from the floor."

According to police, Lawry was handcuffed and taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital, where he was treated for cuts to the head. The male was then released and taken to the Lawrence County Jail.

Lawry is facing charges of simple assault, resisting arrest, and harassment. Lawry was scheduled to go to trial in May on unrelated charges of public drunkenness and harassment. 

The New Castle City Police Department says they have forwarded the case against Williams to the district attorney for review. 

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Hawaii volcano eruption costs tourism industry millions

    Hawaii volcano eruption costs tourism industry millions

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 1:53 PM EDT2018-05-16 17:53:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...
    A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's...More >>
    A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's summit.More >>

  • AT&T chief lobbyist out after hiring of Trump attorney Cohen

    AT&T chief lobbyist out after hiring of Trump attorney Cohen

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 10:33 AM EDT2018-05-15 14:33:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). FILE - In this March 22, 2018 file photo, AT&amp;T CEO Randall Stephenson leaves the federal courthouse in Washington. Stephenson says the company made a “big mistake” in hiring President Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Co...(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). FILE - In this March 22, 2018 file photo, AT&amp;T CEO Randall Stephenson leaves the federal courthouse in Washington. Stephenson says the company made a “big mistake” in hiring President Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Co...
    The chief lobbyist for AT&T is leaving the company after hiring of President Donald Trump's attorney Michael Cohen as a political consultant.More >>
    The chief lobbyist for AT&T is leaving the company after hiring of President Donald Trump's attorney Michael Cohen as a political consultant.More >>

  • Markle seeks respect for dad after report he'll skip wedding

    Markle seeks respect for dad after report he'll skip wedding

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 7:04 AM EDT2018-05-15 11:04:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Flags fly in front of the castle in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Satu...(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Flags fly in front of the castle in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Satu...
    Kensington Palace says Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are requesting "understanding and respect" for Markle's father after a celebrity news site reported he would not be coming to the royal wedding to...More >>
    Kensington Palace says Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are requesting "understanding and respect" for Markle's father after a celebrity news site reported he would not be coming to the royal wedding to walk his daughter down the aisle.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms