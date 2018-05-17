Youngstown water worker indicted for allegedly stealing $20,000 worth of steel plates

After nearly two months on unpaid leave, a Youngstown city employee is facing additional charges after being indicted by a Mahoning County Grand Jury.

Jeffrey Campana, 42, was indicted Thursday on charges of theft in office and grand theft.

Campana was placed on administrative leave in late March, after allegedly stealing metal plates from the city's Waste Water Department.

According to a report, Campana allegedly stole about 30 1-inch steel road plates from the city from October 2017 through March 23rd.

A police report says the plates are valued at approximately $20,000.

Charges of theft, theft in office, and unauthorized use were filed in the Youngstown Municipal Court on April 13th.