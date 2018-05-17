H.S. baseball and softball scores (5/17/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. baseball and softball scores (5/17/18)

Tournament Baseball 

Springfield 2 Jackson Milton 1

Louisville Aquinas 1 Lowellville 4

Garfield Heights Trinity 2 Warren JFK 0 

Mogadore 1 South Range 11

Tournament Softball

Canfield 5 Nordonia 4  F/10

Jefferson 13 Lakeview 3

West Branch 4 Poland 3

Mooney 5 Ursuline 4

McDonald 2 Bristol 3

