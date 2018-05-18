Heavy, Gusty Storms By Late Afternoon Saturday - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Heavy, Gusty Storms By Late Afternoon Saturday

Posted: Updated:
By Eric Wilhelm, Chief Meteorologist
Connect

The weekend will get off to a humid start Saturday with a mix of clouds and sunshine for much of the day. A shower is possible early on. The atmosphere will become unstable by mid to late afternoon and the result will be scattered thunderstorms. While thunderstorms should be largely "garden variety", a few could turn strong or even severe. Damaging wind gusts can't be ruled out in the heaviest storms. Showers will linger into Saturday night. 

Sunday should turn into a nice day with lower humidity for the afternoon. The first half of the new work week will feature a chance for spotty showers and storms; the second half of the week looks beautiful and warm with sunshine.  

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms