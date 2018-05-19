Cooler and mostly dry for Sunday!

After a stormy Saturday evening, Sunday will begin with a slight chance for a morning shower, followed by mostly dry conditions. The sun will make an appearance during the day but will be mixed with some clouds. Sunday's temperatures will not be as warm as Saturday, only reaching the low 70's by the afternoon.

The work week will kick off with clouds during the day on Monday, and the chance to see some showers or storms in the afternoon.

Make sure you hang on to the umbrella, showers and storms will be scattered throughout the day on Tuesday as well.

The remainder of the week will be mostly dry and temperatures will increase making it into the 80's by the end of the week.