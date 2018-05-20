East Golden Bears Rugby team earns state title

The Youngstown East Golden Bears Rugby team won the Divison III state title, after defeating Shaker Heights in the championship game on Sunday afternoon.

Earlier on Sunday, the Golden Bears beat Northwest High School in the semi-final, allowing them to advance to, and eventually win, the state championship.

The East Golden Bears, head coach, Bill Burton, said the team was up against a lot since they are only a first-year squad.

"They picked up the game a lot faster than I thought they would, they've overcome a lot of adversity here. They get knocked down and they get right back up, they keep on fighting," said Burton.

Burton added that he's impressed at the level of interest there is in this area for the sport of rugby, and he thinks other schools will quickly be picking it up in the years to come.

The Golden Bears team is expected to be back at Youngstown East High School around 5 o'clock.