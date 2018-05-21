Boy, 3, rescued from manure pit on farm

HONEY BROOK, Pa. (AP) - Officials say emergency crews rescued a 3-year-old boy who fell into a manure pit on a farm near Philadelphia.

Emergency responders were called to the Honey Brook Township farm at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday after the child fell into the six- to 10-foot pit inside a large barn.

Fire crews tried to get in to help but quickly became stuck, and as they developed a plan they tried to calm the frightened victim.

Two rescuers with rope harnesses worked their way inside, and after building a plywood platform were able to move through the pit to the victim.

Officials say the boy was alert when he was removed on a stretcher and taken to Ephrata Community Hospital with minor injuries. Authorities say decontaminating rescue personnel and equipment took considerable time.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.