Pregnant woman, dad shot and critically hurt on wedding day

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Authorities say a street shooting in Philadelphia has left a pregnant woman and her father critically injured on the day she was married.

The shooting occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities say the shooters fired at least 18 shots from two separate semi-automatic weapons before they fled the scene on foot.

Authorities say a 23-year-old woman, who is about five months pregnant with twins, was shot in the leg and hip. Her 74-year-old father was shot twice in the back.

The two were driven to a hospital in a private car and remained there Monday in critical condition. Their names and further details on their injuries have not been released.

Authorities say the motive for the shooting appears to be "domestic in nature."

