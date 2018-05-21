Revolving door of despair: Drugs land more women behind bars - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Revolving door of despair: Drugs land more women behind bars

Posted: Updated:

By SHARON COHEN
AP National Writer

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (AP) - The women's unit of a jail in a remote corner of Appalachia offers a glimpse into how the tidal wave of opioids and methamphetamines has ravaged rural America.

Many of the female inmates in the Campbell County Jail in Tennessee have long-term addiction problems and have been locked up numerous times for drug-related crimes.

In this jail and countless others, addiction is driving up the rate of incarcerated women, tearing apart families while squeezing communities that lack money, treatment programs and permanent solutions to close what has become a revolving door.

Women in jails are the fastest-growing correctional population in America. Their numbers have increased from more than 13,000 in 1980 to more than 102,000 in 2016, with the biggest jump occurring in smaller counties, according to the federal government.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Trump tells grads 'you don't give up, you don't give in'

    Trump tells grads 'you don't give up, you don't give in'

    Friday, May 25 2018 8:24 PM EDT2018-05-26 00:24:14 GMT
    President Donald Trump is set to address the 2018 graduates of the United States Naval Academy Friday.More >>
    President Donald Trump is set to address the 2018 graduates of the United States Naval Academy Friday.More >>

  • Exit polls suggest Irish voters have repealed abortion ban

    Exit polls suggest Irish voters have repealed abortion ban

    Friday, May 25 2018 8:16 PM EDT2018-05-26 00:16:11 GMT
    (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA via AP). Presiding officer Carmel McBride looks on as a woman casts her vote in the referendum on the 8th Amendment of the Irish Constitution, on Thursday May 24, 2018, a day early for the people that live off the coast of Donegal ...(Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA via AP). Presiding officer Carmel McBride looks on as a woman casts her vote in the referendum on the 8th Amendment of the Irish Constitution, on Thursday May 24, 2018, a day early for the people that live off the coast of Donegal ...
    Voters throughout Ireland have begun casting votes in a referendum that may lead to a loosening of the country's strict ban on most abortions.More >>
    Voters throughout Ireland have begun casting votes in a referendum that may lead to a loosening of the country's strict ban on most abortions.More >>

  • Authorities: Suspected restaurant gunman had gun license

    Authorities: Suspected restaurant gunman had gun license

    Friday, May 25 2018 8:15 PM EDT2018-05-26 00:15:54 GMT
    (Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman via AP). Jennifer Stong hugs Tasha Hunt outside the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Stong was inside the restaurant when the shooting occurred.(Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman via AP). Jennifer Stong hugs Tasha Hunt outside the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Stong was inside the restaurant when the shooting occurred.
    Police: Man armed with pistol shot and wounded two customers at Oklahoma City restaurant before being shot dead by handgun-carrying civilian in parking lot.More >>
    Police: Man armed with pistol shot and wounded two customers at Oklahoma City restaurant before being shot dead by handgun-carrying civilian in parking lot.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms