Suspect dies in struggle with bystanders who chased him down

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Police in Ohio say a suspected robber has died after a struggle with a group of bystanders who witnessed the robbery and chased him down.

Investigators say the bystanders pursued the man Sunday after seeing him rob a woman at a Columbus gas station. Police and medics arrived later to find the man critically injured in the parking lot of a nearby hotel. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. Authorities did not specify the nature of his injuries.

In a news release, police described the men who confronted the suspect as "good Samaritans." It is unclear if criminal charges will be filed.

Police have not released the names of the man who died or the men who confronted him.

