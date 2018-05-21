Bus, pickup truck crash sends 11 children to hospital

NEWPORT, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a crash involving a Pennsylvania school bus and a pickup truck sent 11 children to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
State police in Perry County say the crash happened at about 7:20 a.m. Monday in Centre Township.
Police say the bus from the West Perry School District was carrying 38 students. Those injured were taken to UPMC Pinnacle West Shore. The drivers of the vehicles were uninjured.
Police say the crash is under investigation.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
More than 100 homes were still in the dark early Wednesday, four hours after a tree fell on wires and a car on Youngstown's North Side.More >>
More than 100 homes were still in the dark early Wednesday, four hours after a tree fell on wires and a car on Youngstown's North Side.More >>
It's not every day that the victim of a car theft not only spots his vehicle, but also the person accused of stealing it. It happened in Youngstown.More >>
It's not every day that the victim of a car theft not only spots his vehicle, but also the person accused of stealing it. It happened in Youngstown.More >>
A woman ordering food at a Youngstown restaurant found herself in the middle of an attempted robbery Tuesday night.More >>
A woman ordering food at a Youngstown restaurant found herself in the middle of an attempted robbery Tuesday night.More >>
Youngstown Police and the Mahoning County Coroner are working to identify a body found on the city's South Side.More >>
Youngstown Police and the Mahoning County Coroner are working to identify a body found on the city's South Side.More >>
The city of Youngstown is holding a public hearing this evening on plans city officials say could attract more people and businesses downtown.More >>
The city of Youngstown is holding a public hearing this evening on plans city officials say could attract more people and businesses downtown.More >>
Authorities say a crash involving a Pennsylvania school bus and a pickup truck sent 11 children to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.More >>
Authorities say a crash involving a Pennsylvania school bus and a pickup truck sent 11 children to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.More >>
An Ohio student who recently earned eight associate degrees from his community college now has his eye on getting a bachelor's degree and a job as an engineer.More >>
An Ohio student who recently earned eight associate degrees from his community college now has his eye on getting a bachelor's degree and a job as an engineer.More >>
A central Ohio university is hosting an event that will test students' skills at defending against cyberattacks.More >>
A central Ohio university is hosting an event that will test students' skills at defending against cyberattacks.More >>
The president of Ohio State University has asked alumni for help involving reports of alleged sexual misconduct by a former university doctor.More >>
The president of Ohio State University has asked alumni for help involving reports of alleged sexual misconduct by a former university doctor.More >>
Authorities say a teenage volunteer firefighter set fire to a duplex where he once lived because he wanted to respond to a fire call.More >>
Authorities say a teenage volunteer firefighter set fire to a duplex where he once lived because he wanted to respond to a fire call.More >>
A memorial paying tribute to a central Ohio-based Marine reserve company that lost 22 Marines and a Navy Corpsman in Iraq in 2005 once again can be viewed at Ohio's Statehouse.More >>
A memorial paying tribute to a central Ohio-based Marine reserve company that lost 22 Marines and a Navy Corpsman in Iraq in 2005 once again can be viewed at Ohio's Statehouse.More >>
Police in Ohio say a 9-year-old boy shot and critically wounded his 8-year-old cousin with a handgun he found in a kitchen cupboard while getting snacks.More >>
Police in Ohio say a 9-year-old boy shot and critically wounded his 8-year-old cousin with a handgun he found in a kitchen cupboard while getting snacks.More >>
Police say a 12-year-old boy who had a loaded handgun in his backpack at his southwestern Ohio school has been taken into custody.More >>
Police say a 12-year-old boy who had a loaded handgun in his backpack at his southwestern Ohio school has been taken into custody.More >>
A Pennsylvania man whose son died a month before senior prom escorted his late son's date to the dance.More >>
A Pennsylvania man whose son died a month before senior prom in a car crash has escorted his late son's girlfriend to the dance.More >>
Police in a Cleveland suburb thought they had a drunk on their hands when a man called to report a pig following him home from a train station.More >>
Police in a Cleveland suburb thought they had a drunk on their hands when a man called to report a pig following him home from a train station.More >>