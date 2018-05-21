Netflix says it has signed Barack and Michelle Obama

Friday, May 25 2018 8:25 PM EDT2018-05-26 00:25:16 GMT
(Milwaukee Police Department via AP). This Jan. 26, 2018 police body-camera footage released by Milwaukee Police Department shows NBA Bucks guard Sterling Brown as he talks to arresting police officers after being shot by a stun gun in a Walgreens park...
NBA player Sterling Brown says he tried to remain calm when Milwaukee police used a stun gun to take him down during his arrest for a parking violation.More >>
NBA player Sterling Brown says he tried to remain calm when Milwaukee police used a stun gun to take him down during his arrest for a parking violation.More >>
Friday, May 25 2018 8:16 PM EDT2018-05-26 00:16:39 GMT
(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...
Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.More >>
Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.More >>
Friday, May 25 2018 8:16 PM EDT2018-05-26 00:16:07 GMT
(AP Photo/Don Ryan). Clothing is strewn on the sidewalk at the scene where pedestrians were hit by a motorists in Portland, Ore., Friday, May 25, 2018. Authorities say paramedics tended to "multiple patients" after a hit-and-run driver struck pedestria...
Authorities say a hit-and-run driver hit multiple pedestrians in downtown Portland.More >>
Authorities say a hit-and-run driver hit multiple pedestrians in downtown Portland.More >>
Friday, May 25 2018 8:15 PM EDT2018-05-26 00:15:54 GMT
(Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman via AP). Jennifer Stong hugs Tasha Hunt outside the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Stong was inside the restaurant when the shooting occurred.
Police: Man armed with pistol shot and wounded two customers at Oklahoma City restaurant before being shot dead by handgun-carrying civilian in parking lot.More >>
Police: Man armed with pistol shot and wounded two customers at Oklahoma City restaurant before being shot dead by handgun-carrying civilian in parking lot.More >>
Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct
Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct
NEW YORK (AP) - Netflix says that it has reached a deal with Barack and Michelle Obama to produce material for the streaming service.
Netflix said Monday, in a tweet, that the former president and first lady will produce films and series for the service, potentially including scripted and unscripted series, documentaries and features.
Netflix chief executive Ted Sarandos said that the Obamas are uniquely position to discover and highlight stories of people who make a difference in their communities.
Barack Obama recently appeared as a guest on David Letterman's Netflix talk show.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Friday, May 25 2018 8:16 PM EDT2018-05-26 00:16:11 GMT
(Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA via AP). Presiding officer Carmel McBride looks on as a woman casts her vote in the referendum on the 8th Amendment of the Irish Constitution, on Thursday May 24, 2018, a day early for the people that live off the coast of Donegal ...
Voters throughout Ireland have begun casting votes in a referendum that may lead to a loosening of the country's strict ban on most abortions.More >>
Voters throughout Ireland have begun casting votes in a referendum that may lead to a loosening of the country's strict ban on most abortions.More >>
Friday, May 25 2018 8:15 PM EDT2018-05-26 00:15:54 GMT
(Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman via AP). Jennifer Stong hugs Tasha Hunt outside the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Stong was inside the restaurant when the shooting occurred.
Police: Man armed with pistol shot and wounded two customers at Oklahoma City restaurant before being shot dead by handgun-carrying civilian in parking lot.More >>
Police: Man armed with pistol shot and wounded two customers at Oklahoma City restaurant before being shot dead by handgun-carrying civilian in parking lot.More >>
Friday, May 25 2018 5:16 PM EDT2018-05-25 21:16:02 GMT
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson talks to reporters following NFL football practice, Thursday, May 24, 2018, in Renton, Wash.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin had harsh words for the comments made by President Donald Trump regarding the NFL's new national anthem policy, as players began to process the new mandate from the...More >>
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin had harsh words for the comments made by President Donald Trump regarding the NFL's new national anthem policy, as players began to process the new mandate from the league's owners.More >>
Friday, May 25 2018 4:59 PM EDT2018-05-25 20:59:00 GMT
(AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios, File). FILE - In this March 20, 2017, file photo, Rachel Dolezal poses for a photo with her son, Langston, at the bureau of The Associated Press in Spokane, Wash. Dolezal, a former NAACP leader in Washington state whose ...
A once prominent black civil rights leader in Washington state who was later exposed as white is facing charges of welfare fraud.More >>
A once prominent black civil rights leader in Washington state who was later exposed as white is facing charges of welfare fraud.More >>
Friday, May 25 2018 8:36 PM EDT2018-05-26 00:36:15 GMT
Youngstown Downtown Kiwanis met at the Heart Reach Neighborhood Ministries Rockford Village Center on Friday. Representatives say that in addition to the regular meeting, they installed computers that were purchased as part of a project to provide access to technology for low-income families and children. A spokesperson for Kiwanis said that this was the final phase of a technology upgrade project. The first phase was an upgrade at the Kirwan Homes Community Center, while the secon...More >>
Youngstown Downtown Kiwanis met at the Heart Reach Neighborhood Ministries Rockford Village Center on Friday. Representatives say that in addition to the regular meeting, they installed computers that were purchased as part of a project to provide access to technology for low-income families and children. A spokesperson for Kiwanis said that this was the final phase of a technology upgrade project. The first phase was an upgrade at the Kirwan Homes Community Center, while the secon...More >>
Friday, May 25 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-05-26 00:05:09 GMT
The Walnut Grove, the areas first all-inclusive playground, held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday. Representatives said that the celebration was to officially open the park to the public for recreational use. Walnut Grove is accessible to all people, especially those with special needs. Walnut Grove representatives said that the park is solving a need in the area because there is no other park around that is accessible or comparable in size and prop...More >>
The Walnut Grove, the areas first all-inclusive playground, held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday. Representatives said that the celebration was to officially open the park to the public for recreational use. Walnut Grove is accessible to all people, especially those with special needs. Walnut Grove representatives said that the park is solving a need in the area because there is no other park around that is accessible or comparable in size and prop...More >>