Shaner joining Western Reserve staff

Former Niles football coach Brian Shaner has taken an assistant's job with Western Reserve.

He'll coach the quarterbacks and defensive backs under his good friend and Blue Devils head coach Andy Hake.

"I'm looking forward to being an assistant and they have great kids there," Shaner told 21 Sports.

At Niles, Shaner was 24-37 over six seasons.

Western Reserve has made the OHSAA playoffs nine of the past 10 years.

