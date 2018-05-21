Cats coach Franceschelli stepping down

Struthers boy's basketball coach Jim Franceschelli is stepping down after four seasons.

The coach told 21 Sports it's for personal reasons.

Franceschelli was 50-46 over his span including two district appearances.

This past year, the Wildcats lost to Lakeview in the finals.

They're coming off back to back 15 win seasons. They finished 15-11 in 2017-2018 and 15-8 in 2016-2017.

The board of education expects to accept his resignation Wednesday at their meeting.