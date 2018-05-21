PennDOT postpones closure of Interstate 80 eastbound

PennDOT has postponed the temporary closure of an eastbound portion of Interstate 80 in Venango County.

A section of Interstate 80 eastbound was scheduled to be shut down from Exit 35 (Route 308, Clintonville) to Exit 42 (Route 38, Emlenton) Tuesday morning in order to remove a disabled tractor trailer from the median.

Around 8 a.m. Tuesday, PennDOT announced that the closure has been moved to Wednesday when the roadway is expected to be closed from 8:30 a.m. to noon weather permitting.

A detour will be posted using Route 308, Route 208, and Route 38.



Drivers are advised to watch for flaggers at the intersection of Route 208 and Route 308 in Clintonville Borough.