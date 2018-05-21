PennDOT postpones closure of Interstate 80 eastbound - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

PennDOT postpones closure of Interstate 80 eastbound

Posted: Updated:
By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
Connect
OIL CITY, Pa. -

PennDOT has postponed the temporary closure of an eastbound portion of Interstate 80 in Venango County.

A section of  Interstate 80 eastbound was scheduled to be shut down from Exit 35 (Route 308, Clintonville) to Exit 42 (Route 38, Emlenton) Tuesday morning in order to remove a disabled tractor trailer from the median.

Around 8 a.m. Tuesday, PennDOT announced that the closure has been moved to Wednesday when the roadway is expected to be closed from 8:30 a.m. to noon weather permitting.

A detour will be posted using Route 308, Route 208, and Route 38.
 
Drivers are advised to watch for flaggers at the intersection of Route 208 and Route 308 in Clintonville Borough.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • What is lava haze? A look at Hawaii's latest volcanic hazard

    What is lava haze? A look at Hawaii's latest volcanic hazard

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 3:45 PM EDT2018-05-22 19:45:48 GMT
    (U.S. Geological Survey via AP). In this image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava from fissure 20 enters the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii on Sunday, May 20, 2018. The volcano that is oozing, spewing and exploding on Hawaii's Big Island has gotten...(U.S. Geological Survey via AP). In this image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava from fissure 20 enters the ocean near Pahoa, Hawaii on Sunday, May 20, 2018. The volcano that is oozing, spewing and exploding on Hawaii's Big Island has gotten...
    White plumes of acid and extremely fine shards of glass are billowing into the sky over Hawaii as molten rock from Kilauea volcano pours down a hillside and into the ocean.More >>
    White plumes of acid and extremely fine shards of glass are billowing into the sky over Hawaii as molten rock from Kilauea volcano pours down a hillside and into the ocean.More >>

  • School shooting victims killed attempting to ward off gunman

    School shooting victims killed attempting to ward off gunman

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-22 18:57:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Fareed Khan). Abdul Aziz Sheikh, center, father of Sabika Sheikh, a victim of a shooting at a Texas high school, shows a picture of his daughter in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, May 19, 2018. The Pakistani foreign exchange student is among tho...(AP Photo/Fareed Khan). Abdul Aziz Sheikh, center, father of Sabika Sheikh, a victim of a shooting at a Texas high school, shows a picture of his daughter in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, May 19, 2018. The Pakistani foreign exchange student is among tho...
    An outgoing and 'really funny' student who blocked the door to try to prevent the gunman from entering the classroom and an exchange student who aspired to work in civil service were among the 10 people killed at a...More >>
    An outgoing and 'really funny' student who blocked the door to try to prevent the gunman from entering the classroom and an exchange student who aspired to work in civil service were among the 10 people killed at a Texas high school.More >>

  • Miss Nebraska wins Miss USA competition

    Miss Nebraska wins Miss USA competition

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 4:13 AM EDT2018-05-22 08:13:46 GMT
    The show has begun to see who will go home with the Miss USA title.More >>
    The show has begun to see who will go home with the Miss USA title.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms