Niles pool will not open this summer

Niles residents won't be making a splash at the Waddell Park Pool this summer.

The pool, located inside Waddell Park, has been locked up and drained for several years.

The city received more than $67,000 from the state to make repairs on the pool, which has been closed since 2014 since the city has been in fiscal emergency.

However, this grant isn't enough to pay for all the repairs needed to make the pool usable.