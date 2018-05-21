Police: 12-year-old boy had loaded handgun at Ohio school

MORAINE, Ohio (AP) - Police say a 12-year-old boy who had a loaded handgun in his backpack at his southwestern Ohio school has been taken into custody.

Sgt. Jon Spencer with the Moraine police tells the Dayton Daily News that officers were called to the Montgomery County Learning Center in Moraine around 8 a.m. Monday. Spencer says staff members were notified of the weapon and recovered it from the student. No injuries were reported.

It is unclear why the student brought the weapon to school.

Spencer says the student has been taken to a juvenile detention center and could face charges of inducing panic and violating regulations about carrying concealed weapons.

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com

