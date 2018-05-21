Poland School District reducing positions

More than 100 homes were still in the dark early Wednesday, four hours after a tree fell on wires and a car on Youngstown's North Side.More >>
It's not every day that the victim of a car theft not only spots his vehicle, but also the person accused of stealing it. It happened in Youngstown.
A woman ordering food at a Youngstown restaurant found herself in the middle of an attempted robbery Tuesday night.
Youngstown Police and the Mahoning County Coroner are working to identify a body found on the city's South Side.
The city of Youngstown is holding a public hearing this evening on plans city officials say could attract more people and businesses downtown.
Authorities say a crash involving a Pennsylvania school bus and a pickup truck sent 11 children to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
An Ohio student who recently earned eight associate degrees from his community college now has his eye on getting a bachelor's degree and a job as an engineer.
A central Ohio university is hosting an event that will test students' skills at defending against cyberattacks.
The president of Ohio State University has asked alumni for help involving reports of alleged sexual misconduct by a former university doctor.
Authorities say a teenage volunteer firefighter set fire to a duplex where he once lived because he wanted to respond to a fire call.
A memorial paying tribute to a central Ohio-based Marine reserve company that lost 22 Marines and a Navy Corpsman in Iraq in 2005 once again can be viewed at Ohio's Statehouse.
Police in Ohio say a 9-year-old boy shot and critically wounded his 8-year-old cousin with a handgun he found in a kitchen cupboard while getting snacks.
Police say a 12-year-old boy who had a loaded handgun in his backpack at his southwestern Ohio school has been taken into custody.
A Pennsylvania man whose son died a month before senior prom escorted his late son's date to the dance.
Police in a Cleveland suburb thought they had a drunk on their hands when a man called to report a pig following him home from a train station.
