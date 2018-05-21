Poland School District reducing positions - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Poland School District reducing positions

By Leslie Barrett, Co-anchor/Reporter
POLAND, Ohio -

The Poland School District is reducing several positions as it tries to prevent a projected deficit.

On Monday night, the board approved a reduction in force of slightly under 12 full-time equivalent positions, according to Julie Bercik, a spokesperson for the Poland Local School District. 

One kindergarten teacher will be let go due to a lack of kindergarten enrollment.

Cafeteria and custodial personnel and secretaries will also be affected.

Some of the full-time equivalent positions consist of multiple people who make up an eight-hour shift. 

The treasurer gave an update that there has been an increase in property tax revenue and a reduction in salary and benefit costs.  

There is no increase in the cost of health insurance for the upcoming year but the treasurer cited a concern about the uncertainty of future health care costs.

Other concerns include declining enrollment, the passage of levy renewals, capital improvements, and the final three years forecast expenditures over revenues.

Despite those variables, the treasurer mentioned the forecast is positive with no new money as they continue to reduce debt obligations, address operating transfers and evaluate purchased service contracts.

A state performance audit recommended eliminating about 18.5 full-time positions and closing both Union Elementary and Dobbins Elementary.

As previously decided, Dobbins Elementary will be closed next year. Dobbins is the only school that will be closed next year.

