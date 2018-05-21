Two new shows coming to Packard Music Hall in Warren

Two more shows are coming to Warren's Packard Music hall this year.

"A Paranormal Evening" with Alice Cooper will take place on Saturday, October 27 during Halloween Weekend.

Pre-sale tickets will go on sale Wednesday, May 23 from 10 am-10 pm.

You can click here to find the site and use the password PACKARD for tickets.

STOMP will have a concert Saturday, December 1.

Pre-sale tickets can be found here with the password PACKARD on Thursday, May 24 10 am-10 pm.

