New Castle man charged with corrupting minors at George Junior Republic

A 32-year-old New Castle man faces a dozen charges after State Police accused him of showing pornographic videos to residents of a youth detention facility in Mercer County.

Police say Devin Taylor showed sexually explicit videos to juveniles at George Junior Republic last month.

The media release does not explain the circumstances under which Taylor came in contact with the juveniles.

Taylor was arraigned on four counts each of disseminating explicit sexual material to minors, unlawful contact with minors, and corruption of minors.

A district magistrate set bond at $15,000 and set another court hearing for next week.